Telangana removes all transport check posts

HYDERABAD: The state government has ordered the removal of all transport check posts across Telangana. The decision comes in line with directions from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which had advised states to abolish border check posts following the implementation of GST. Several states have already acted on the advisory to enhance ease of doing business and reduce transportation costs.

Issuing GO Ms. No. 58 on Thursday, the government directed that all check post services related to the Motor Vehicles Act, including enforcement and fee collection, be discontinued.

To ensure smooth implementation, online facilities for temporary permits and motor vehicle tax payments will be provided and publicised in coordination with transport departments of neighbouring states.

The VAHAN software will be upgraded to enable voluntary tax payments and permit issuance.