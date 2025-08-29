We will stand by you, Telangana ministers assure flood victims

MEDAK/KHAMMAM/KAMAREDDY: Even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was conducting an aerial survey of the flood-hit Kamareddy and Medak districts, his Cabinet colleagues on Thursday personally visited the rain-affected areas, including farmlands, and assured the people of all assistance from the government.
In Medak district, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy visited submerged areas and interacted with the affected people. They also checked the roads damaged by heavy rains in the district. During his visit to the flood-affected areas in Ramayampet, Vivek ordered the officials to initiate relief measures in low-lying areas.
Stating that Ramayampet was inundated due to continuous heavy rains for the last two days, he said that the district disaster management, revenue, police, and medical and health department officials rescued around 60 people trapped in the floodwaters.
He also said that two persons went missing while the body of a person washed away in the floods had been found.
While interacting with the flood victims, he said that the chief minister is constantly monitoring the situation.
The minister also reviewed the relief works being carried out in the flood-affected and low-lying areas with the district collector and SP.
Vivek, who is the minister in-charge of the erstwhile Medak district, also inspected the flood-affected areas. He praised the officials for their timely action in safely shifting the residents of Sardana village, which is downstream of the Pocharam project, to safer places.
He also mentioned that 500 people have been shifted to Venkateswara Garden and 300 to GKR Garden in Medak town. Later, he inspected a road that was cut off by floods in Haveli Ghanpur mandal and told officials that restoration works should be taken up immediately. Vivek also assured flood-hit people that the government will stand by them and extend all the support they need.
Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy spoke to the officials of Khammam district over phone and instructed them to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to residents. Nageswara Rao stressed the need for all departments, including the power department, to work in coordination to repair damaged roads, and restore all other facilities, especially in view of the ongoing Vinayaka Chavithi festivities.
Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Ansuya alias Seethaka, who is also the in-charge minister of the erstwhile Nizamabad district, visited the flood-hit area in Kamareddy.
Meanwhile, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy directed immediate restoration of damaged stretches. He held a teleconference with senior officials and engineers after reports of breaches, culvert washouts and highway disruptions surfaced from Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla and Nirmal.
A major disruption was reported on NH-44 near Kamareddy and Nirmal, where floodwaters hampered traffic. The minister reviewed clearance measures, ordered signboards at cut roads and washed-out culverts and stressed the need for diversions in coordination with police. He also instructed officials to prepare permanent reconstruction proposals for roads and bridges damaged in the current spell.