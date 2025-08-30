Andhra Pradesh diverted 40 tmcft from Telugu Ganga, Telangana government tells Brijesh panel

HYDERABAD: Senior advocate for Telangana, CS Vaidyanathan, on Friday presented arguments before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on issues concerning Andhra Pradesh’s diversion of surplus water to outside basin projects. He sought directions from the tribunal on the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), allocation of 45 tmcft of Godavari diversion from Polavaram as per the GWDT Award, and the treatment of savings from evaporation losses at Srisailam and Pulichintala reservoirs.

Vaidyanathan pointed out that substantial quantities of Krishna river water — up to 40 tmcft — had been diverted by the Telugu Ganga Project of AP to outside basin areas without any allocation from a Water Disputes Tribunal, even during deficit years. He argued that Andhra Pradesh’s reliance on the Central government’s Gazette Notification of July 2022, which lists projects under Schedule-XI as approved, was a misinterpretation of the notification.

He further contended that erstwhile AP had only been given liberty to use remaining water without any specific allocation by either KWDT-I or KWDT-II. Despite this, AP proposed an ayacut of 16.3 lakh acres under surplus-based projects and later expanded it to 26.3 lakh acres, without tribunal approval. This diversion, he said, also deprived the Krishna basin of return flows.