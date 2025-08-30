Basara under a sheet of water after four decades

ADILABAD: Torrential rains in Adilabad district and in the upper catchment areas in Maharashtra have pushed the Godavari river above danger levels at the temple town of Basara in Nirmal district, for the first time in four decades.

Three lodges have been submerged and eight families, including elderly people, women and children, had to be rescued by the NDRF and police teams using boats. They were shifted to safer locations as floodwaters swept through the temple town.

District SP Dr G Janaki Sharmila inspected the inundated areas, travelling by tractor to reach the submerged lodges. She assured residents that shifting arrangements were in place and coordinated with rescue teams on site. Police and revenue officials restricted tourist entry as crowds gathered to witness the swollen Godavari.

Villagers said they had never seen the river rise to such dangerous levels in decades. In low-lying areas such as Autonagar and Rahulnagar, residents were evacuated as water from the Gadanna vagu project was released.

Transport links were cut off after floodwaters flowed over low-level bridges, isolating several habitations.

The release of water from upstream projects has added to the precariousness of the flood situation in Basara town.