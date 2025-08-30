Centre says 2,245 schools in Telangana ‘empty’

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,245 schools in Telangana recorded zero student enrolment, according to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2024-25 released by the Union Education Ministry.

At the national level, 7,993 out of 14.71 lakh schools recorded no students. West Bengal topped the list with 3,812 such schools, followed by Telangana.

In comparison, Telangana had 1,672 schools without students in 2022-23; the number rose to 2,097 in 2023-24 and is now 2,245. Of the state’s 43,154 schools, including government, social welfare and private institutions, 2,245 currently have no enrolments.