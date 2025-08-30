Congress asks KCR to attend Telangana Assembly session, present his version

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress has demanded that Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao attend the winter session of the Assembly, scheduled to start on Saturday, as the House is likely to have a debate on the Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry report on alleged irregularities in execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Government whip Aadi Srinivas on Friday said that the BRS is “visibly nervous” about the debate, pointing out that the opposition party had earlier sought permission to make a PowerPoint presentation on the project in the House. He recalled that KCR, during his tenure as chief minister, himself made a detailed presentation in the Assembly projecting the KLIS as a flagship project.

BRS trying to prevent discussion

Srinivas alleged that the BRS, which once claimed ownership of the project, was now attempting to prevent discussion on the Ghose Commission report by approaching the high court against it.

“The collapse of the Medigadda barrage had dealt a blow to Telangana’s prestige and raised questions over the execution and supervision of the project under the previous regime,” he said.

“The Ghose Commission report will be placed before the people with a debate in the Assembly. If the BRS has answers, it is free to present its version in the House,” Srinivas said, adding that the Congress government was committed to conducting proceedings in a democratic manner.

Uttam likely to make presentation

The government plans to present the report in the Assembly on the first day itself, with the debate likely to begin the following Monday. According to sources, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will place the report before the House and make a PowerPoint presentation to explain its contents to members.