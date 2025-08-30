Day after deluge, Kamareddy residents count losses

KAMAREDDY: In the aftermath of a devastating flash flood, the residents of GR Colony are engaged in a heart-wrenching battle against mud and ruin, their grief held at bay only by the sheer will to reclaim their homes.

The tragedy struck on Wednesday, as families across the colony were immersed in celebrations for Vinayaka Chavthi. Without warning, a cloudburst unleashed torrential rains, causing a nearby stream to swell menacingly. Water surged into the low-lying colony on Hyderabad Road, reaching a height of up to six feet.

Residents were forced to flee to their rooftops to escape the rising deluge. The powerful currents swept away parked cars and inundated every corner of the colony’s 45 homes, submerging everything in their path — fridges, fans, sofas, and cherished possessions were all lost to the murky waters.

By Friday, the floodwaters had receded, but they left behind a landscape caked in thick, challenging mud. Following directives from the district collector, a coordinated effort involving the NDRF, SDRF, police, fire department, and municipal staff moved in to assist with the massive cleanup operation, which continued from morning until evening.