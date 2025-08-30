Day after deluge, Kamareddy residents count losses

KAMAREDDY: In the aftermath of a devastating flash flood, the residents of GR Colony are engaged in a heart-wrenching battle against mud and ruin, their grief held at bay only by the sheer will to reclaim their homes.
The tragedy struck on Wednesday, as families across the colony were immersed in celebrations for Vinayaka Chavthi. Without warning, a cloudburst unleashed torrential rains, causing a nearby stream to swell menacingly. Water surged into the low-lying colony on Hyderabad Road, reaching a height of up to six feet.
Residents were forced to flee to their rooftops to escape the rising deluge. The powerful currents swept away parked cars and inundated every corner of the colony’s 45 homes, submerging everything in their path — fridges, fans, sofas, and cherished possessions were all lost to the murky waters.
By Friday, the floodwaters had receded, but they left behind a landscape caked in thick, challenging mud. Following directives from the district collector, a coordinated effort involving the NDRF, SDRF, police, fire department, and municipal staff moved in to assist with the massive cleanup operation, which continued from morning until evening.
For the residents, the task is overwhelming. “We experience a foot of water every year, but never like this,” said resident Basa Pundarikaksham, whose family was fortunately away in their village during the disaster. “We have suffered losses in lakhs. The cleanup alone may cost over Rs 30,000. Government staff are here cleaning, but substantial assistance is yet to come,” he added.
The emotional toll is immeasurable. Priest Nayalakanti Rajeshwara Sharma was about to perform Ganesh puja when the water rushed in. “With the help of rescue teams, we reached the roof and survived. But we lost everything. I have nothing but a dhoti and a shawl now,” he shared.
The sentiment of despair prevailed throughout the colony. Dattatreya, another resident, could only express anguish for his friend Balraj, who was rendered speechless by the complete destruction of his home.
Once a neighbourhood of sturdy two and three-storey homes, GR Colony now stands as a symbol of resilience amidst immense sorrow, with families fighting back tears as they shovel mud from their broken homes.
A similar plight has been reported in several other colonies, marking one of the worst natural disasters to hit Kamareddy town in a long time.