Facial recognition 'must' in educational institutions: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Construct toilets in schools: CM

He instructed that all construction works should be carried out by the Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (EWIDC), which is currently supervising the Young India Integrated Residential Schools. He also suggested that engineers and other staff for the Corporation be taken on deputation from other departments.

The chief minister ordered that midday meal bills be cleared through the green channel without delay. He asked officials to expedite the construction of toilets and compound walls in women’s colleges and girls’ schools. He also suggested that solar panels be used to meet power requirements in educational institutions.

Highlighting the importance of sports, Revanth directed officials to appoint Physical Education Teachers (PETs) on a contract basis. He also instructed the release of sanitation-related bills for Amma Adarsha Schools and said that women counsellors should be appointed in Gurukul schools to address various issues faced by girls.

Revanth said the state was also taking loans for the development of the education sector, in addition to Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

He recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had recently requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt education loans from the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM).

Caste-wise report sought

The chief minister directed officials to submit a report giving the caste-wise breakup of students studying in government schools over the past decade, noting that over 90% of them belong to BC, SC, ST and minority communities.