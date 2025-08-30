Former IRDAI employee booked for Rs 5.3 crore fraud in Telangana

The police were informed that Suryanarayana Sastry’s role was to receive invoices and process payments to vendors engaged by IRDAI. The investigation revealed that invoices processed by him were tampered with and funds were diverted to multiple individual accounts. When questioned about certain transactions, he admitted diverting funds and committing financial misconduct.

The complainant said that the recipients of these diverted funds appeared to have colluded with Suryanarayana Sastry. They include Bommakanti Sravanthi, K Narasimha Murthy, Venkata Satya Ratna Valli Kasara, Padmaja, and others.

Suryanarayana Sastry has been suspended from service until further notice, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated under the IRDAI Staff (Officers and Other Employees) Regulations, 2016.

“As per preliminary internal findings, approximately Rs 5.3 crore was diverted to accounts not belonging to vendors providing services or supplies to IRDAI,” the general manager said in his complaint to the police.