Jainoor auto driver gets life sentence for attempting to rape, murder woman

ADILABAD: A special court for SC/ST cases in Adilabad on Thursday sentenced Sheikh Magdum, an auto-rickshaw driver, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 for attempting to rape and murder a woman in Jainoor mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The incident, which took place on August 31, 2024, had led to communal tension in the region.

According to Superintendent of Police Kantilal Patil, the victim had boarded Magdum’s auto in Jainoor to travel to Sirpur (U). On the way, he attempted to rape her and attacked her with an iron rod, causing severe head injuries.

Two passers-by noticed her condition and shifted her first to Jainoor Government Hospital. She was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. On September 3, a woman constable recorded the victim’s statement on video, which led to the registration of a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The investigation was initially handled by then Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah, who questioned witnesses, identified the accused, and seized the auto (AP 01 TA 1465) and iron rod used in the crime.

Subsequent investigation and chargesheet filing were carried out by then DSP Karunakar and then ASP Chittaranjan, with support from Sirpur (U) SI D. Ramakrishna, Jainoor CI Ramesh, Liaison Officer ASI Ishwar Singh, and Special Public Prosecutor Ramana Reddy.

Special Judge Kumar Vivek delivered the verdict, sentencing him to life imprisonment and fine.