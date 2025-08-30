Justice League | Telangana HC green signals tender for egg supply to Anganwadis

HC clears tender for egg supply to Anganwadis

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court has given the green signal to the state government’s recent tenders for the supply of eggs to Anganwadi centres and government-run educational institutions across the state. Dismissing a petition filed against the tender process by Siri Farms of Ibrahimpatnam, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner for attempting to stall the proceedings.

The responsibility for the tender process has been entrusted to District Purchase Committees. The selected suppliers are required to ensure egg supply from September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026.

The petitioner contended that the tender had been arbitrarily awarded in favour of MA Poultry and Feed despite its non-compliance with certain conditions. The petitioner argued that objections filed on August 12 were ignored by the Hyderabad collector while finalising the tender, terming it a violation of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution. However, the counsel for the opposite party maintained that the tender had been submitted in full compliance with the rules.