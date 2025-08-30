Justice League | Telangana HC green signals tender for egg supply to Anganwadis

HC clears tender for egg supply to Anganwadis
Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court has given the green signal to the state government’s recent tenders for the supply of eggs to Anganwadi centres and government-run educational institutions across the state. Dismissing a petition filed against the tender process by Siri Farms of Ibrahimpatnam, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner for attempting to stall the proceedings.
The responsibility for the tender process has been entrusted to District Purchase Committees. The selected suppliers are required to ensure egg supply from September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026.
The petitioner contended that the tender had been arbitrarily awarded in favour of MA Poultry and Feed despite its non-compliance with certain conditions. The petitioner argued that objections filed on August 12 were ignored by the Hyderabad collector while finalising the tender, terming it a violation of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution. However, the counsel for the opposite party maintained that the tender had been submitted in full compliance with the rules.
Case filed by woman against grandson closed
Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday closed a contempt case filed against the police and GHMC concerning a Ganesh pandal set up at MES Colony, Marredpally.
The dispute, which the court noted was essentially between a grandmother and her grandson, continues in connected writ proceedings. The grandmother had earlier filed a writ petition, alleging that the Bala Ganesh and Friends Association erected a pandal without prior permission, obstructing access to her residence.
The court had directed the police to act on her complaint. However, she soon moved a contempt petition alleging non-compliance with the court’s order. Meanwhile, her grandson, Dayanand Kalyan, filed a plea seeking to reopen the writ petition.
During Friday’s hearing, counsel for the grandmother, Meghana Addla Suneel, conceded that since the idol had already been consecrated, it would be appropriate not to disturb it. Senior counsel L Ravichander, appearing for Dayanand, argued that the grandmother had approached the court with “unclean hands,” without disclosing her relationship to those who set up the pandal.