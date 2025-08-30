Minister Thummala asks Nadda to supply 2.38L tonnes of urea to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Friday wrote to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda, seeking immediate allocation of required quantity of urea to Telangana for consumption in September 2025.

In his letter to Nadda, the minister explained that farmers are currently applying the first and second doses of urea to paddy crops and they require urea for the third dose along with MoP (Muriate of Potash) soon.

Paddy alone would require 2.81 lakh tonnes of urea in September in the state, the minister added.

Nageswara Rao further said that from April to August, the state had already faced a shortfall of 2.38 lakh tonnes.

“The stock currently available with the state government is just 30,000 tonnes whereas the daily sales are between 9,000 to 11,000 tonnes,” he said and urged the Centre to allocate an additional 2.38 lakh tonnes of urea to Telangana, in addition to the already approved 1.5 lakh tonnes, for September.