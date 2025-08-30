Sigachi culpable, no arrests made: Government to Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The state government has filed a consolidated counter-affidavit in the Telangana High Court in connection with the fatal blast at Sigachi Industries through the chief secretary, incorporating inputs from the departments of Home, Industries, Labour, and the district collector.

The affidavit disclosed that 46 workers had died in the incident, including 20 permanent employees, 16 temporary workers and 10 contract labourers.

The break-up of the deceased was also provided on a state-wise basis. Significantly, the government confirmed that the missing workers had been declared dead, though death certificates are yet to be issued.

The missing persons included five regular, two temporary and one contract worker, whose presence was confirmed using attendance registers, biometric records, and mobile location data. The counter further revealed that 43 death certificates had already been prepared, with three more pending. A separate FIR has been filed in respect of the eight missing workers.

On compensation, the counter stated that Sigachi had given a written undertaking to pay Rs 1 crore to each deceased worker’s family, though the timeframe for disbursement remains unspecified.