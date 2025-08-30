Sigachi culpable, no arrests made: Government to Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The state government has filed a consolidated counter-affidavit in the Telangana High Court in connection with the fatal blast at Sigachi Industries through the chief secretary, incorporating inputs from the departments of Home, Industries, Labour, and the district collector.
The affidavit disclosed that 46 workers had died in the incident, including 20 permanent employees, 16 temporary workers and 10 contract labourers.
The break-up of the deceased was also provided on a state-wise basis. Significantly, the government confirmed that the missing workers had been declared dead, though death certificates are yet to be issued.
The missing persons included five regular, two temporary and one contract worker, whose presence was confirmed using attendance registers, biometric records, and mobile location data. The counter further revealed that 43 death certificates had already been prepared, with three more pending. A separate FIR has been filed in respect of the eight missing workers.
On compensation, the counter stated that Sigachi had given a written undertaking to pay Rs 1 crore to each deceased worker’s family, though the timeframe for disbursement remains unspecified.
So far, the company has disbursed Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and missing workers. The government said 28 workers were identified as injured, including 11 with major injuries and 17 with minor injuries. The management has made payments ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh to them, though clarity is lacking regarding the basis and finality of these amounts.
Three injured workers are still undergoing treatment. The interim report of the expert committee confirmed that the dust involved in the explosion was combustible and hazardous, with clear lapses on the part of the company. This points to culpability, the counter noted. However, the final report of the high-power committee is yet to be released.
Meanwhile, the district fire officer has filed cases before the magistrate at Sangareddy, and a show-cause notice has been issued by the deputy chief inspector of factories under Section 92 of the Factories Act. Despite this, the counter admitted that no arrests have been made so far. The case will next be heard on September 16, by which date the petitioners are required to file their replies.