Telangana Assembly braces for Congress-BRS face-off over Ghose panel report

HYDERABAD: Fireworks are expected in the state Assembly over the PC Ghose Commission report on the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) when the monsoon session commences on Saturday.

In line with the high court’s directions, the ruling Congress is set to table the complete, unabridged 600-page report in the House and initiate a debate on it. The report has indicted former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao, placing them at the centre of a political storm.

The government plans to present the report in the Assembly on the first day itself, with the debate likely to begin the following Monday. The state Cabinet has already reviewed the findings, and now the Assembly and Legislative Council are expected to take it up in detail.

According to sources, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will place the report before the House and make a PowerPoint presentation to explain its contents to members.

KCR likely to skip session

Meanwhile, Opposition parties — BRS, BJP and others — are sharpening their strategies ahead of the debate. Sources said that Chandrasekhar Rao may skip the session, leaving Harish Rao to defend both his leader and himself in the Assembly.