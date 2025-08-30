Telangana government to set up 10+ ATS across State

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed to set up over 10 Automated Testing Stations (ATS) across Telangana, including Hyderabad. The ATS is a facility for testing the fitness of vehicles without manual intervention.

They are aimed at ensuring that vehicles on the road meet fitness standards through a transparent, technologically advanced process. Once operational, manual fitness testing at RTO offices will be discontinued, ensuring that vehicle safety checks are accurate and consistent. It also aims to eliminate human interference and corruption.

The ATSs will be established at Kondapur in Rangareddy district at a cost of Rs 6.38 crore, District Transport Commissioner Office at Medchal at Rs 6.25 crore, Nagole in Rangareddy district at Rs 6.22 crore, Gudihathnoor in Adilabad at Rs 6.14 crore, DTC office at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy at Rs 6.13 crore, DTC office at Sangareddy at Rs 6.13 crore, DTC office at Khammam at Rs 6.12 crore, DTC office at Thimmapur in Karimnagar district at Rs 6.12 crore, Nalgonda at Rs 6.10 crore, DTC office at Nizamabad at Rs 6.10 crore and DTC office at Mahabubnagar at Rs 6.07 crore.