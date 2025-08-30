Universities hold key to India’s 2047 vision: Governor Jishnu Dev Verma

HYDERABAD: Higher education institutions (HEIs) must gear up to meet the emerging challenges in the education sector and make the younger generations ready to seize future opportunities, Governor Jishnu Dev Verma said on Friday.

Addressing the national conference on India@2047: Role of Higher Education in Making India a Developed Nation organised by the Education Protection Society for India (EPSI) and hosted by MNR University, the Governor said that “HEIs will play an important role in realising the Union government’s dream of a developed country.”

He added that, “India already has one of the world’s largest higher education systems with more than 1,100 universities and nearly 35 million students. We should ensure quality, innovation, inclusiveness, and global competitiveness.”

Highlighting the transformative vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Governor stressed the need for multidisciplinary learning, research, innovation, skill development, digital education, and internationalisation of curricula. He also underlined five focus areas for universities: global competitiveness, skill development and employability, equity and inclusiveness, research and innovation, and value-based education.

Delivering the keynote address during the Conference, V Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), urged academic leaders to understand the the Constitution, and WTO provisions to stay competitive.