Wet weekend ahead in Telangana as IMD issues yellow alert

HYDERABAD: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, warning of heavy rain in 17 districts, including Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Warangal. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 40 kmph are also likely in Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet.

The rainy spell is expected to continue on Sunday, extending to Hyderabad, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

In Hyderabad, the IMD forecast partly cloudy skies over the next 48 hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected around 30°C and 22°C, accompanied by westerly winds at 8–10 kmph.

The IMD attributed the rains to a weakening low-pressure system over central Chhattisgarh, which has now become less marked, though its associated cyclonic circulation persists over Vidarbha.

A trough extending from south Chhattisgarh to north Kerala is also influencing Telangana’s weather.

State weather snapshot

Temperatures

Highest: 34.8°C – Komaram Bheem Asifabad

Lowest: 17.4°C – Warangal

Rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday