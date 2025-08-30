Works of 25-storey building halted in Rangareddy district

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ordered immediate suspension of construction of the Namitha 360 Life project at Izzatnagar, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district, close to Hitec City. Justice B Vijayasen Reddy issued interim directions while hearing a petition filed by Vijay Kumar Yerram of Bowenpally, Secunderabad.

The petitioner challenged the legality of permissions granted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on June 11, despite the builder not securing mandatory NOC from the Fire department and Airport Authority of India. It was alleged that Srimukh Namitha Homes Pvt Ltd had resumed construction of the 25-storey project without addressing earlier violations flagged by the GHMC.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that while GHMC had halted the project in May after identifying several irregularities, it inexplicably issued fresh permissions the following month without ensuring compliance.