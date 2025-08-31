Bill amending Panchayat Raj Act ready in Telangana, but questions over implementation prevail

HYDERABAD: With the state government preparing to table a bill amending the Panchayat Raj Act in the Assembly on Sunday, doubts are being aired whether it can actually go ahead and implement 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in the upcoming local body elections.

The state Cabinet has cleared the proposal, which seeks to cross the existing 50% cap on reservations. However, the Union government is yet to give its green signal. An ordinance on the matter, already sent to the Governor, is still pending at Raj Bhavan.

The Congress had earlier staged a protest in Delhi demanding implementation of enhanced BC reservations in Telangana.

The immediate question now is how the Governor will respond to the bill, given that the related ordinance has yet to be approved. If the Governor declines assent, the matter could be referred to the President of India. However, political leaders and parties have so far avoided open discussion on this issue. The ruling Congress is also considering an alternative.

If the Governor does not approve the bill lifting the reservation cap, the party is likely to proceed by allocating 42% of seats in local and urban bodies to BCs. This move, leaders said, would serve as evidence of the government’s commitment to its election promise.

