From recurring floods to silt: How SRSP is losing its capacity

NIZAMABAD : The Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP), built on the river Godavari at Pochampad in Nizamabad, is often hailed as Telangana Vara Pradayani—a lifeline that irrigates over a million acres across five erstwhile districts. But today, the mighty reservoir is quietly losing its strength, not to drought, but to floods and the silt they bring along.

Recurring floods have led to severe soil erosion, stripping catchment areas of fertility and steadily filling SRSP with layers of sand, gravel, clay, and silt. Once capable of storing 112 tmcft, the reservoir first showed signs of decline in 1994 when its capacity dropped to 90.3 tmcft. By 2022, it had shrunk further to 80 tmcft.

Ironically, while a silt prevention structure was built during the project’s early years, it has never been put to use. In Nirmal, water conservation structures were constructed, yet silt bypasses them, flowing unchecked into SRSP. From Majalgaon to Pochampad, a 362-kilometre stretch, no major barrier exists to contain these deposits. Officials have now drawn up a Rs 10,000 crore plan to remove silt, using techniques usually employed at sea. The work is expected to take a decade and would require international expertise.

Kotha Ravi, assistant engineer at SRSP, explains the scale of the challenge. “There is strong market demand for silt, clay, gravel, and sand, but creating new storage is not easy. Just one tmcft of water storage needs more than 150 acres of land and costs over Rs 100 crore.