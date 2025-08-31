Ghose panel report: KCR, Harish urge Telangana HC to restrain government from taking coercive action

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Saturday approached the Telangana High Court, with two interlocutory applications in their pending writ petitions, challenging the constitution of the Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry on the Kaleshwaram Project.

The Commission, constituted through GO Ms No. 6 on March 14, 2024, submitted its report on July 31. The petitioners objected to the alleged findings against them, arguing that mandatory notices under Sections 8B and 8C of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, were not issued before making serious observations, amounting to a violation of natural justice.

In their applications, Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao sought suspension of the July 31 report and requested directions restraining the state government from taking any action based on the findings of the Ghose Commission. They argued that such interim relief was necessary until the writ petitions are finally decided.