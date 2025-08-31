Prepare electoral rolls, orders Telangana State Election Commission

District-level meetings with representatives of political parties, chaired by District Election Authorities, and mandal-level meetings by MPDOs and Assistant District Election Authorities will be held on September 8.

Claims and objections will be received between September 6 and 8, with their disposal and consideration of suggestions completed by September 9. The final electoral rolls will be displayed on September 10.

Separately, the TSEC issued instructions for setting up polling stations for elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs. The draft list of polling stations, prepared by MPDOs and ADEAs and approved by District Collectors, will be published on September 6.

The schedule for meetings with political party representatives, receipt of objections, and final publication mirrors that of the electoral roll process.