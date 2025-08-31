'She' teams of Cyberabad police nab 49 for indecent acts

HYDERABAD: She teams of Cyberabad police nabbed 49 persons from August 24 to 30 for indulging in indecent acts in public in the Commissionerate limits. Petty cases were booked in all 45 cases and counselling sessions were held for all the respondents. The SHE teams also received 15 complaints from women victims through various modes.

As part of preventive and awareness measures, 69 awareness programmes were conducted at different locations and four counselling sessions were organised at the Women & Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad.

The Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) counselled about 23 families in wife and husband family disputes and efforts were made to reunite them.

During this week, the officials conducted raids during night time in the commissionerate limits in several police stations and rescued 13 transgender persons and two women who were indulging in prostitution.