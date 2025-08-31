Swollen Godavari leaves life along its banks in disarray

Standing on the Basara bridge, the collector witnessed the Godavari flowing at levels which the locals described as “never seen before” due to heavy inflows from upstream reservoirs. She urged residents of low-lying areas to remain on alert. SDRF teams have been stationed in the district, and police have been ordered to maintain pickets to prevent the public from venturing near the river. Officials have also been directed to step up sanitation to avoid disease outbreaks in flood-hit areas.

The rising river has already disrupted life in Nirmal. Patients from the Mother and Child Care Centre were shifted to the general hospital. At least 27 families had to be evacuated to a rehabilitation camp.

In neighbouring Mancherial district, Collector Kumar Deepak inspected water levels on College Road as the river swelled further. With Maharashtra continuing to receive heavy rain, the Sri Ram Sagar and Kadam projects are releasing large volumes into the Godavari. Officials estimated that the Yellampelli project alone has been receiving inflows of around eight lakh cusecs.