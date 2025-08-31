Telangana Assembly pays tribute to late Maganti Gopinath

HYDERABAD: The Assembly on Saturday paid tributes to the late Maganti Gopinath, who represented Jubilee Hills Assembly segment. After the commencement of the monsoon session, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy moved a condolence motion, which was unanimously adopted.

Recalling the services of the late BRS MLA, Revanth said, “He is one of those who achieved the honour of being elected as an MLA three consecutive times. His death is a huge loss to his family as well as the Jubilee Hills segment.”

Highlighting Gopinath’s contributions to Telugu cinema, Revanth said he produced four films—Patabasti (1995), Ravana (2000), Bhadradri Ramudu (2004) and Naa Style Eru (2009) and was a devoted follower of former CM NT Rama Rao. He said Gopinath, with his classy appearance, enjoyed the image of a mass leader and remained a good friend despite their differing ideologies.

BRS MLA KT Rama Rao recalled Gopinath’s dedication to public welfare and loyalty to the party. Legislators from BJP, CPI, and AIMIM also expressed grief over his sudden demise.