Ayah arrested for assaulting four-year-old student in Telangana school

HYDERABAD: A 55-year-old ayah at a private school assaulted a four-year-old nursery student at Poornima School in Shapur Nagar, Jeedimetla, on Saturday evening. T

he accused, Lakshmi, is said to have attacked the child due to a grudge against her mother, Santhoshi, who also works as an ayah at the same school.

Jeedimetla Inspector G Mallesh said police received a complaint from the victim’s mother, who stated that her daughter was taken to the toilet by the accused, who then allegedly hit the girl and banged her head against the ground.

A video recorded by residents shows the child being slapped and stamped on, and her head forcibly pushed to the floor multiple times. The accused stopped only after noticing someone filming the incident. The video was later shared with the child’s mother, who lodged a complaint.

Police registered a case under Sections 75, 85 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against both the school management and the accused.