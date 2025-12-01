BC Commission seeks cancellation of GO 46 in Telangana cabinet

HYDERABAD: Telangana Commission for Backward Classes chairman G Niranjan on Sunday demanded cancellation of GO 46, which provides reservations to BCs, which according to him contains factual errors.

In a press statement issued here, Niranjan said: “The GO 46 dated 22-11-2025 contains mistake of facts and (is) misleading. The para No 5 in the GO says that ‘the Dedicated Commission has submitted its report, recommending number of ward members and sarpanches to be reserved to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes”, which is totally false and misleading.”

“The Dedicated Commission has been appointed vide GO 49 dated 4-11-2024 following the order of the High Court of Telangana for conducting empirical enquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies within the State of Telangana in order to specify the proportion of reservations to be provisioned local body wise. It means the scope of the Dedicated Commission is to specify the BC reservations only,” he said.

“It is to be clarified whether the Dedicated Commission recommended the reservations for all the SC, ST and BC seats bypassing its authority; if not, who is responsible for this? This GO should be withdrawn if it contains mistakes and misleading facts, and the entire reservations process has to be re-examined to do justice to the BCs,” the Commission chairman added.