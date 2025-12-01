BCs plan ‘Chalo Delhi’ to press for 50 per cent quota

HYDERABAD: National BC JAC president and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah on Sunday announced that national OBC seminars would be conducted in the coming days, demanding 50% reservations for BCs in Assembly and Parliament.

“As part of this, Chalo Delhi programme will be organised on December 10,” he said.

A meeting of BC associations, presided over by BC Welfare Association National Secretary Banala Ajay, was held on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, Krishnaiah said that Rajya Sabha members and several leaders from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha would attend the proposed seminars.

Krishnaiah said that BCs would get due representations in employment, education and politics after the caste census in the country. He said that the caste census was a historic decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Krishnaiah expressed hope that after the caste census, BCs would receive 50% reservations in legislative bodies, a separate ministry at the Centre and increased educational and employment reservations based on population. He lauded the Prime Minister for taking decisions in line with the hopes, aspirations and demands of the BC community.