BJP discusses strategies to strengthen base in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The BJP hosted a party organisational workshop at a private resort in Rangareddy district on Sunday to discuss long-term strategies to strengthen its base and also capture power in the state.

According to sources, the party’s national general secretary and state in-charge BL Santosh conducted district-wise reviews. He also suggested ways to strengthen the party from the grassroots level with the ultimate goal of forming government in Telangana by winning the next Assembly Elections. During the meeting, the saffron party also discussed the present political situation in the state, sources added.

“In the past two years, we have secured eight MLA seats and an equal number of Lok Sabha seats. The party candidates also bagged two MLC posts. Now, the focus is on further strengthening the party base with an ultimate aim of winning the next Assembly elections. During the workshop, we deliberated on these very issues,” a party leader said.

“The party will turn its full attention to Telangana after the conclusion of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal,” he added.

Besides Santosh, the other top leaders who attended the workshop are Abhay Patil, party’s state organisation general secretary Chandrasekhar, state president N Ramchander Rao, national vice-president and MP DK Aruna, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district presidents, district in-charges and office bearers.

Meanwhile, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar said: “Development of Telangana is possible only if BJP is voted to power in the state.”