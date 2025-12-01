Congress govt in Telangana to mark state-wide fetes for its second anniversary

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the Praja Palana celebrations will be organised across the state from Monday onwards, marking the Congress government’s two years in office.
Speaking to reporters along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said that the government has prepared the “Telangana Rising 2047” roadmap. “As part of the celebrations marking two years of the Congress government in Telangana, we will be presenting this roadmap before society,” he said.
“We will be organising grand celebrations from December 1 to 6, across each erstwhile district. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will participate as the chief guest at the celebrations to be held in each erstwhile district. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs from the respective districts will also attend these celebrations,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.
“On December 7, the chief minister will preside over the celebrations at the Osmania University. On the occasion, he will also lay the foundation for major development works being taken up on the campus. He will also engage in discussions with intellectuals on key issues related to the education system,” he said.
“On December 8 and 9, we will be hosting the Global Summit at the Future City,” he added.
The deputy chief minister further said: “On December 8, we will be presenting the achievements as well as the welfare programmes being implemented by our government over the past two years.”
“As part of the Telangana Rising 2047 Summit, on December 9, we will release a Vision Document outlining how Telangana will be transformed into a $3 trillion economy and the developmental roadmap we plan to pursue in the coming years,” he added.
Vikramarka also said that the government has invited distinguished leaders and global achievers, both individuals and institutions, that excelled in various sectors from across India and around the world to witness the unveiling of the Telangana Vision at the Global Summit.
“The exhibition stalls set up for the Global Summit will be open to public on December 11, 12 and 13,” he said.
“Meanwhile, as part of the Telangana Rising 2047 Summit celebrations and to showcase Telangana to the world, we are inviting global football legend Lionel Messi to Hyderabad. A grand friendly football match will be held on December 13 at the Uppal Stadium,” the deputy chief ministewr added.
Praja Palana fest
Dec 1: Makthal, erstwhile Mahbubnagar district
Dec 2: Kothagudem, erstwhile Khammam district
Dec 3: Husnabad, erstwhile Warangal district
Dec 4: Adilabad district headquarters
Dec 5: Narsampet, erstwhile Warangal district
Dec 6: Devarakonda, erstwhile Nalgonda district
Dec 8 & 9: Telangana Rising Global Summit at Future City
Dec 9: Unveiling of Vision document