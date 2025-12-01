KTR’s poser to Rahul Gandhi on ‘land scam unfolding in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Terming the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP) as “one of the biggest land scams in independent India”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday posed two questions to AICC leader Rahul Gandhi — one asking whether the Congress leader was unaware of the alleged large-scale misappropriation and if he would now intervene to protect Telangana’s interests; and the second questioning Rahul Gandhi’s silence on the matter, indicated tacit approval, thereby making him equally accountable.

In an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao said that the HILT Policy triggered widespread alarm across Telangana, with citizens questioning whether the Congress high command was aware of the scale of alleged misappropriation unfolding in the state.

The BRS working president alleged that the policy could result in a loss to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore to the people of Telangana by enabling private entities to acquire highly valuable public lands at a fraction of their actual market value.

In his letter, Rama Rao explained that previous governments had allotted nearly 9,300 acres of industrial land in Hyderabad in key clusters such as Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Sanathnagar, Uppal, Mallapur, Ramachandrapuram and Hayathnagar. These lands were originally provided at concessional rates to promote industrial growth, employment generation and long-term economic development.