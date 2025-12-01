Lite byte | Opening a can of complaints

With chatter growing about a Cabinet reshuffle and even hints that a few ministers might be shown the door, one minister has stirred up fresh drama. He is said to have prepared a detailed document listing complaints about the leadership and pointing out “faults” in the administration.

What has set tongues wagging even more is the rumour that the minister even let slip to an opposition leader that he’d put together such a dossier of complaints.

Folding before the first bell

After the unanimous sarpanch election in Kondareddypally, the chief minister’s village, a question is floating through political circles: Why did the opposition melt away without even putting up a token fight?

These parties know the importance of grassroots cadre, but when it came to the chief minister’s backyard, they didn’t send even one candidate into the ring. Insiders are wondering whether this was sheer oversight or an intentional decision.

Too many MLAs to feed!

A few BRS MLAs, unable to manage routine constituency expenses after losing power, are reportedly dipping into party funds every month. What’s making the top brass uneasy is that the amounts being withdrawn are steadily going up.

Those drawing from the party accounts are said to be maintaining warm ties with the ruling Congress. With the BRS leadership footing the bill for MLAs whose loyalties seem somewhat flexible, other pink party legislators are now preparing to request similar support.