Night fire razes 30 shops in Telangana's Kondagattu; affected families shifted to nearby school

JAGTIAL : A massive fire reduced 30 shops to ashes in Kondagattu late on Saturday night. Officials suspect a short circuit triggered the blaze, which destroyed toys, general merchandise and other goods.

The blaze spread swiftly across a row of stores at the foothills of the hillocks, engulfing establishments from the Pedda Hanuman statue up to the Jagtial–Karimnagar road. Fire tenders from Jagtial, Karimnagar and neighbouring districts were deployed to douse the flames. Several shop owners reported losing cash, gold and key documents.

Fire and police personnel launched emergency operations soon after the alert. Affected families were shifted to a nearby school and provided food, clothing and other essentials.

District Collector B Satya Prasad, who inspected the spot on Sunday, said a detailed report would be submitted for sanctioning compensation. He confirmed that no lives were lost.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed officials to ensure adequate relief measures. Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also enquired about the incident and spoke to the Jagtial collector over the phone.

Meanwhile, the BRS blamed the delayed arrival of fire engines for the extent of the damage. Former MLA S Ravishankar visited the spot and offered Rs 5,000 as immediate relief to each affected family, demanding `30 lakh ex gratia for all shopkeepers who suffered losses.