Telangana draft education policy stresses edtech, digital innovation

HYDERABAD: Education technology and digital innovation will be two of the key components of the final draft of the Telangana Education Policy (TEP), which is expected to be submitted to the state government in the first week of December. The expert committee, along with sub-committee members, is giving final touches to the policy.

According to the TEP expert committee, the policy is envisioned as a transformative roadmap that will improve learning outcomes, bridge disparities, foster excellence and lifelong learning, promote collaboration and ensure effective implementation on par with the National Education Policy.

The TEP will also incorporate critical elements that are missing in NEP-2020 and aims to deliver a world-class, sustainable and inclusive education system, positioning Telangana as a national model for educational excellence by 2047.

The government constituted the TEP committee in August as a guiding document for Telangana Rising 2047. Eleven core/sub-committees have been formed to examine specific domains and prepare detailed recommendations to develop a holistic and future-ready education framework. These include committees for infrastructure and joyful learning environment, and curriculum and pedagogy, among others.

After examining several sectors, the final draft will include proposals such as introducing a Bill to regulate private school fees and strengthening English-medium education in government schools. The policy envisions a comprehensive, technology-driven, inclusive and outcome-oriented education system across all levels, aligned with Telangana’s $3 trillion economy target by 2035.

Despite investments, digital education in Telangana continues to face challenges, including unequal access, limited pedagogical integration and inadequate data governance that restrict edtech from reliably improving learning, employability and equity.