Telangana man acquitted in matricide case over ‘unsound mind’

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man who allegedly killed his mother was recently acquitted by the Medchal Malkajgiri Sessions Court after finding him to be of unsound mind.

As the prosecution failed to prove actus reus (the physical act of a crime) as well as mens rea (intent to commit the crime), the court acquitted the accused.

The youth, a graduate, allegedly rained blows on his mother Vuppala Vijaya Rani’s chest and other body parts resulting in her death in May 2022. He stayed with the body for 3–4 days before the neighbours alerted the police about the foul smell coming from the woman’s house. Police came and arrested the man. The victim reportedly did not allow her son to leave the house, plunging him into a state of depression.

On the fateful day, he had hit his mother on her chest with his fists after she came out of the bathroom. Arguing that the accused was suffering from a mental illness on the day he killed his mother, his counsel urged the court to provide relief.

During his custody since November 2022, he had been referred to the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, on a few occasions. Also, the Psychiatry department of Gandhi Hospital issued a certificate confirming the accused’s mental illness. Citing these, the counsel urged the court to acquit the accused.