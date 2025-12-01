Tension as sarpanch candidate’s husband kidnapped in Telangana

NALGONDA: A major controversy erupted in Nalgonda district when the husband of a sarpanch candidate was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by the supporters of a rival contestant.

The incident occurred in Yellammagudem in Thipparthy mandal of Nalgonda district on Saturday, the last day of filing nominations in the first of three-phase panchayat elections. Yellammagudem, where the sarpanch post is reserved for women, goes to poll on December 11.

Mamidi Nagalakshmi is a candidate supported by the BRS. Her husband Yadagiri claimed that he was kidnapped from the village on Saturday morning by a group of individuals led by Congress member Sandeep Reddy, who wanted to ensure his mother’s unanimous election as sarpanch.

Yadagiri alleged that Sandeep and his followers kidnapped him at knife point and forced him to call his wife, and tell her not to file the nomination. He further alleged that Sandeep Reddy and his associates tortured him and then took him to a location via the Outer Ring Road, and forcibly made him drink liquor mixed with urine.

Meanwhile, sensing her husband was kidnapped, Nagalakshmi called up former Nalgonda BRS MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, who immediately approached the police. He also called up district SP, seeking information on the whereabouts of Yadagiri.