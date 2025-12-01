Two dead, three injured as private bus rams lorry in AP's Neeradigonda

ADILABAD: A private travels bus rammed into a lorry on NH 44 during the early hours near Boath cross road in Neeradigonda mandal, leaving two persons dead on the spot and three passengers injured.

The deceased were bus conductor Ravi Singh, aged 60 years, and D Nishad, four years, both natives of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the private travel bus had around 49 passengers on board and was travelling from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. Near the Boath cross road, while overtaking, the bus hit the lorry from behind, causing deaths and injuries.

The injured passengers were shifted to RIMS Government Hospital.

Neeradigonda mandal police registered a case against bus driver Govind Prasad Jaiswal based on a complaint by the child’s parents, alleging negligent driving despite passengers’ warnings.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan inspected the spot and stated that negligence in driving had caused the accident. He identified the presence of rumble strips and signboards at the location and said that vehicle drivers must reduce speed at such points.