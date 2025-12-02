AI university to begin within two months: Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: The state government will launch its Artificial Intelligence (AI) University within the next two months, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu proclaimed on Monday, adding that the initiative was aimed at helping software professionals and graduating students build skills in advanced and emerging technologies.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Covasant AI Innovation Centre in Hyderabad, a new facility set up by Covasant Technologies to support AI engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise automation and platform innovation for global markets.

Sridhar Babu said the pace of technological change has made continuous upskilling essential, and the upcoming AI University was intended to serve as a platform for reskilling and preparing the workforce for future roles in artificial intelligence.

Sridhar Babu said that while Silicon Valley is known for innovation, Shenzhen for production and Singapore for governance, Hyderabad represents a combination of all three. He said the city now leads India in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with major banking and financial institutions choosing it as a base, and is increasingly being viewed as an “AI command centre” focused on secure and responsible technology.

Covasant to up talent pool to 3,000 by 2028

Covasant plans to expand from 500 engineers to a talent pool of 3,000 by 2028, focusing on AI/ML, cybersecurity and data engineering. The new centre will support enterprises looking to adopt Agentic AI while maintaining governance, compliance and operational security through proprietary systems.

Special Chief Secretary (IT & Industries) Sanjay Kumar said Telangana has developed one of the most trusted innovation ecosystems in the country. “Covasant’s AI innovation centre in Hyderabad adds a new pillar to our deep-tech landscape.