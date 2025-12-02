AM Pendse appointed Senior Air Staff Officer of IAF

HYDERABAD: Air Marshal Samir Jayasinha Pendse assumed the role of Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) at the Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 1.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Pendse was commissioned in the Flying (Pilot) branch of the IAF on December 16, 1989, as a helicopter pilot and has logged over 5,100 hours of accident-free flying over his 36-year-long career.

During his service, the Air Officer held several key command and staff positions, including command of an Advanced HQ, two IAF bases, and a frontline helicopter unit. He also served in a UN mission in Sudan and is a graduate of the National Defence College (NDC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Inspector General (Air) in the Border Security Force, overseeing the Aviation Arm of the MHA Air Wing.

Air Marshal Pendse has been recognised for his exemplary service with the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) in 1997 and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2015, awarded by the President of India.