BJP, BRS trying to obstruct reforms: Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday said that the Congress government’s objective behind introducing the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP) was to prevent the city from facing pollution levels similar to Delhi, where schools are closed frequently due to poor air quality.

Responding to the BJP leaders submitting a representation to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, seeking withdrawal of the HILTP, he said: “The BJP and BRS want Hyderabad to go the Delhi way.”

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Sridhar Babu accused the BJP of “blindly” opposing government initiatives. He asserted that the saffron party’s objections to the HILTP are not in adherence to guidelines set forth by the Supreme Court on environmental conservation.

He alleged that the BJP and BRS were “acting in tandem” to obstruct reforms aimed at curbing industrial pollution and ensuring transparent land-use practices.

Clarifying that the conservation fee under the HILT policy applies only to freehold conversions of private industrial lands, not government land, the industries minister accused the previous BRS government of alienating state land indiscriminately and altering titles arbitrarily.

He wondered why the BJP had remained silent when the BRS government converted leased industrial land to freehold in 2022, citing the example of 100 acres allotted to a pharma company.