BJP national leadership tells Telangana unit to focus on organisation, warns against internal complaints

HYDERABAD: The BJP national leadership has instructed the party’s Telangana leaders to concentrate on strengthening the organisation rather than filing

complaints against one another. Senior leaders from Delhi made it clear that all members were expected to adhere to the party line and ideology, adding that those unwilling to do so may leave.

Leaders from Delhi who participated in a workshop for the state unit cautioned that any further complaints against BJP state president N Ramchander Rao would attract disciplinary action. They made it clear that the party expects commitment to ideology, organisational discipline and steady grassroots work. The national leadership also reiterated that the party remains open to new entrants.

With new committees appointed across states, the BJP has been conducting training and coordination sessions for party leaders, including MLAs and MPs.

As part of this exercise, national general secretary BL Santhosh and joint general secretary (organisation) Shiva Prakash visited Telangana and held a workshop aimed at strengthening the organisation ahead of the next Assembly polls. Party sources said the leadership presented clear instructions on internal conduct and warned state leaders against repeatedly submitting complaints about one another.

According to these sources, the central leadership has given the state president full authority to carry out organisational work and will not entertain further grievances against him.