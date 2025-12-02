CM Revanth urges HUDCO chief to extend low-interest loans for development projects

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged HUDCO chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha to extend loans at lower interest rates for prestigious development projects like Hyderabad Metro expansion, Regional Ring Road and Bharat Future City.

The chief minister briefed the Housing and Urban Development Corporation chairman about the construction of greenfield roads from the Bharat Future City to Chennai via Bengaluru and Amaravati, greenfield highway to Bandar Port and the proposed bullet train services.

He also brought the issue of loan restructuring to the attention of Kulshrestha and the high interest rate on the loans taken by the government in the past.

The chairman is believed to have responded positively and vowed to address the issue of the payment of high interest rate on loans.

Considering the state’s fast-paced growth, Revanth requested the HUDCO chairman to provide loans at lower interest rates for new projects. Kulshrestha informed the chief minister that loans have already been sanctioned for the Indiramma housing scheme. He also responded positively to the government’s request for immediate release of loans for the construction of 10 lakh more houses.

On this occasion, the chief minister invited the HUDCO chairman to attend the Global Summit to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials were present on the occasion.