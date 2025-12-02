Government did its best to provide 42% quota for BCs: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has asserted that the state government has left no stone unturned in its efforts to provide 42 per cent reservations to BCs in local bodies.

Speaking here on Monday, he said that as promised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi before the Assembly elections, a caste survey was conducted and a Bill proposing 42 per cent reservation for BCs was introduced in the Assembly.

With the assent to the Bill being delayed by both the President and the Governor, the government decided to go ahead with gram panchayat elections to meet the deadline set by the Telangana High Court, he clarified.

Vikramarka said that every effort will be made to do justice to all weaker sections on behalf of the Congress. He recalled that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged all MPs from the state to raise the BC reservation Bill issue in Parliament during the ongoing winter session.

He announced that the country’s first full-fledged Earth Sciences University, named after former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, will be inaugurated on Tuesday at Kothagudem by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.