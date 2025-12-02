Hyderabad air quality plunges to dangerous levels, AQI crosses 200 citywide

HYDERABAD: Delhi’s smog may seem distant, but Hyderabad is now facing a threat of its own, with air quality sliding into dangerous territory for the first time this year. In fact, Hyderabad’s AQI over the last seven days was worse than Bengaluru and Chennai.

On November 28, the city woke to its worst air of the year, with pollution levels pushing near the “severe” band and large parts of the city effectively wrapped in a toxic haze. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at several stations crossed 200. This threshold, scientists say, mirrors the impact of smoking 8–10 cigarettes a day.

At Hyderabad Central University, the AQI rose to 209, doubling within four days. IITH Kandi climbed from 107 to 195, while Sanathnagar reached 206 after earlier readings of 110. Zoo Park and IDA Pashamylaram each reported 204. Patancheru also remained in a high-risk bracket at 206.

Until recently, the city had hovered around moderate pollution levels, but health experts now warn that residents are facing conditions that can strain lungs, trigger cardiac stress and accelerate long-term respiratory harm.

Dr Aruna Reddy, a pulmonologist, said the city is entering a phase where “even healthy individuals may feel their breathing tighten”. She noted that outdoor activity could lead to acute distress, particularly for children and older people.

The surge is driven by vehicular exhaust, construction dust, industrial emissions and crop-residue burning in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Seasonal weather patterns have strengthened the impact by trapping pollutants close to the surface.

IMD scientist Srinivasa Rao said the city’s rising heat, intensified by the urban heat-island effect, is “encouraging the build-up of ground-level ozone”, adding another layer of risk.

Officials have advised residents to reduce time outdoors, use masks when stepping out and monitor symptoms that may worsen quickly under such conditions.