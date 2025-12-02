Over 6K ghost staff, Rs 600 crore per annum fraud in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The exercise of reviewing staff strength, including permanent and temporary workers, initiated by the Finance department, has reportedly uncovered what officials describe as one of the largest salary-linked frauds in recent years, with more than 6,000 suspect outsourced and contract-based employees traced across various government departments.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the irregularities may have cost the state exchequer over Rs 600 crore per annum. The department has concluded that the fraud has been in operation for close to seven years, largely driven by certain outsourcing agencies in collusion with a section of officials.

Funds allocated for payment of salaries appear to have been siphoned off using fabricated identities and bank accounts. The scale of diversion, believed to be to the tune of Rs 600 crore per annum, has prompted senior officials to explore recovery options, including invoking provisions of the Revenue Recovery Act and initiating criminal cases against those responsible.

Identity manipulation

According to sources, investigations revealed that there were instances of dual employment, where some regular government staff allegedly drew salaries simultaneously as home guards or panchayat secretaries. In a few cases, salaries of male employees were found routed into accounts held by their spouses, heightening concerns of systematic identity manipulation.

With Aadhaar mismatches forming the core evidence, the Finance department has asked all departments to complete a physical verification of flagged employees. Officials say the next phase will focus on tracing the bank accounts into which fraudulent salaries were deposited and identifying individuals who withdrew the funds.

After verification, the names of more than 5,000 individuals have already been deleted from the payroll. The list includes contract staff and outsourced workers, the officials added.