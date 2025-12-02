Reliance’s Vantara plans night safari in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Telangana Rising Global Summit – 2047, the government is receiving investment proposals in a big way. In a major development, sources said Reliance Group’s Vantara Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre is contemplating setting up a night safari in Telangana.

Vantara is an initiative of Reliance Foundation. It first established such a centre in Jamnagar district in Gujarat, which was inaugurated in March this year.

Officials said Vantara has held a series of talks with the state government on establishing the centre. Recently, the discussions concluded on a positive note. Three days ago, representatives of Vantara visited Nehru Zoological Park in this connection.

Meanwhile, actor and film director Ajay Devgn is set to sign an MoU with the government to establish a world-class film city in Hyderabad. It may be recalled that in July 2025, Ajay Devgn met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Delhi and discussed establishing the world-class film city in Hyderabad.

Officials said the film city will be equipped with modern facilities, including animation, VFX and AI technologies. It will also provide skill development opportunities to youth in the film sector.