Telangana asked to file counter in PIL by Congress MLAs over land transfer

A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin on Monday directed the state government and Beverly Hills Owners Welfare Society to file their counter affidavits in a PIL, in compliance with notices issued on July 7, 2025. The matter was adjourned for four weeks.

The PIL filed by four MLAs — Janampalli Anirudh Reddy (Jadcherla), Yennam Srinivas Reddy (Mahbubnagar), Dr Murali Naik Bhukya (Mahbubabad) and Dr Kuchkulla Rajesh Reddy (Nagarkurnool) — alleged that 27.18 acres and guntas of government land, valued at nearly `8,000 crore, were illegally transferred in favour of the private society.

Seeking urgent intervention, their counsel urged the court to restrain the society from proceeding with the construction of eight high-rise residential towers on the disputed land.

However, the petitioners alleged that officials of the Revenue and allied departments colluded with private parties to enable the transfer, resulting in a massive loss to the state exchequer.

Opposing the plea, counsel for the Beverly Hills Owners Welfare Society submitted that the land transfer was duly approved by the principal secretary (Revenue), CCLA and the Serilingampally tahsildar.