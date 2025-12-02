Telangana HC notice to government over appointing IPS officers to IAS posts

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepally Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the chief secretary and the principal secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), directing them to file their response by December 10, explaining the reasons for posting IPS officers in posts meant for the IAS cadre.

The directions came while hearing a writ petition challenging GO (Rt No 1342), issued by the GAD on September 26, 2025, appointing several IPS officers to posts traditionally held by IAS officers.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the impugned GO enabled IPS officers to occupy IAS cadre positions. He cited the examples of IPS officers Stephen Ravindra, currently serving as Commissioner of Civil Supplies and ex officio Principal Secretary to the government; Shikha Goel, Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement and ex officio Principal Secretary, GAD; and CV Anand, Special Chief Secretary to the government, Home Department.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the GO violates the constitutional framework and central service laws governing the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) at the state level. He contended that IPS officers cannot be legally posted to IAS cadre posts under existing service rules.