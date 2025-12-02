Telangana to allot 448 more RTC rental buses to women’s SHGs under Indira Mahila Shakti scheme

HYDERABAD: The state government is set to expand women’s participation in public transport operations by allocating an additional 448 TGSRTC rental buses to women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Currently, 152 rental buses operated by mandal-level women’s federations are running successfully across the state.

The government is now advancing the final phase of the process to hand over 448 more buses to women’s groups, enabling them to earn a stable income through the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme. Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO Divya Devarajan has written to TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy, stating that women’s federations are ready to fund the purchase of the 448 buses and are prepared to lease them to RTC once the necessary approvals are granted.

Each bus is expected to earn nearly `70,000 per month in rental revenue for the SHGs, providing a significant source of livelihood for women from rural communities. Encouraged by the successful management of the existing fleet, the government has decided to entrust the operations of the newly procured buses to the SHGs as well.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) welcomed the decision, noting that enabling women’s collectives to operate rental buses not only boosts their financial stability but also gives them a direct role in strengthening the state’s public transportation network.

The ministers affirmed that the government remains committed to scaling up the programme further and creating more opportunities for women to become economically self-sufficient, thereby enhancing their contribution to Telangana’s development.