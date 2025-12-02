Vote cautiously with eye on development: CM Revanth to public

HYDERABAD: Advising people to exercise their franchise with caution, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday appealed to the people to elect good candidates in the panchayat elections for the development of villages.

At the event, Revanth said voters should choose candidates who work for village development rather than those who hinder it. He called for unity “cutting across parties” for the progress of the united Mahbubnagar district.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several works in Makthal and later addressed a public meeting as part of the Praja Palana celebrations.

Asserting that his government’s target was a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion by 2047, he said that the aim was to attract investments through the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

Revanth said people in Mahbubnagar expected irrigation projects to be completed in 2014 but alleged that the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao “betrayed” them by failing to provide water. He said that although the previous regime spent `2 lakh crore on irrigation, key projects were left incomplete.

According to him, after the Congress returned to power, work on several schemes, including the Makthal–Narayanapet–Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project, resumed. The chief minister said rehabilitation compensation was raised for those who lost land, leading many farmers to part with their holdings voluntarily.

He told the crowd to “hold officials and contractors accountable” if the project was not finished within two years.